India’s Vaccination Coverage Crosses 211 Cr, Delhi Reports 2 COVID Deaths

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 620 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths related to the disease on Friday.

India administered over 21 lakh (21,20,127) COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday (till 7pm). With this, the country's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 211 Crore (2,11,36,76,071). More than 22 lakh average precaution doses are administered per day in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the achievement and said it demonstrates the collective will of the country through Jan Bhagidari.

Meanwhile, Delhi is witnessing a decline in the number of new Covid cases. On Friday, the city reported 620 new infections (recorded in the last 24 hours), against 702 on the previous day, according to a health bulletin. Two more people succumbed to the disease in the national capital on Friday.

