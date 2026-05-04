India’s silent health crisis: Why preventive healthcare still fails to scale

Experts reveal India's healthcare focuses on treatment over prevention driving rising lifestyle diseases, late diagnoses and high costs treatments. These highlights the urgent need for accessible screenings, awareness and early intervention.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 4, 2026 7:52 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Sanjeev Kumar

Image credits by: Preventive care.

India's healthcare narrative has long been one of 'repair' rather than 'maintenance.' We are masters of reactive crisis management by stenting blocked arteries and treating late-stage malignancies but we consistently struggle to scale the preventive interventions that keep these crises at bay. This systemic preference for curative care is a silent crisis proving both physically and economically unsustainable for a growing nation.

The fallout of neglecting prevention is rarely immediate but always catastrophic. According to experts a missed hypertension screening for a 30 year old doesn't remain a mere 'missed appointment' but it cascades into chronic kidney disease or a debilitating stroke by age 40. Modern clinical practice reveals a frightening trend to which experts say that lifestyle diseases once reserved for older people are now frequently striking patients in their early 30s shifting the disease timeline significantly to younger generations.

Sanjeev Kumar, Founder, Chief Visionary Officer at Harley of London previously told TheHealthSite.com, "Right now India is at a bit of a turning point as a young nation full of potential but at the same time we're also seeing a steady rise in lifestyle diseases, late diagnoses and health issues which in many cases didn't have to get this far. If we genuinely want to improve the human condition at scale preventive healthcare cannot remain an afterthought but it has to become a national movement."

Mitigating emergencies

According to Dr. Himanshu Gupta, Director-Administration at Shree Bhagwan Mahaveer Multi-specialty Hospital preventive care's primary advantage is reducing 'criticality' by identifying metabolic red flags early. He said, "We can transform a potential cardiac arrest into a manageable outpatient plan." Dr. Gupta continued that a robust primary health checkup must look beyond basic vitals to include:

HbA1c and fasting insulin: To detect silent pre-diabetes before organ damage begins

Lipid subfractions: To assess cardiovascular risk more accurately than total cholesterol

Inflammatory Markers (hs-CRP): To identify underlying vascular inflammation

Liver, kidney markers and imaging test: For precise and systemic risk analysis

Micronutrient panels: To address the foundation of cellular health

Advantages of preventive care

Clinicians must evolve from healers of the sick into "architects of the well." Dr. Yogesh Nain, MBBS, General Physician, Venkateshwara Hospital also adds that India has a quiet health emergency. "Simple steps to stop diseases before they start aren't working on a big scale," he said. "As a doctor I've seen avoidable illnesses like diabetes, high blood pressure and TB destroy lives and families. These could be stopped with early checkups and healthy habits."

The doctor says that the government's big health plan sounds good but only 20 to 30 per cent of people get regular check-ups. Wondering why it isn't working? Dr. Nain points out, "Poor setups are a big reason apart from clinics in villages that lack doctors, tests and supplies with 80 per cent of vacant doctor posts. Whereas cities focus on treating sickness for money and not free health checks."

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Additonally the general physician points out that many people lack awareness about certain health conditions and vaccinations. He further continued, "Old beliefs and wrong ideas stop them from getting vaccines or tests in which over half don't know the risks of long-term diseases. Money is another block families pay 70 per cent of health costs themselves so they skip yearly check ups."

To fix the errors in preventive healthcare Dr. Nain says that teaching kids about food and health in schools, making check ups resonable for all and using smart tech to spot problems early can make a big difference. If we don't focus on fairness this problem will keep growing and hurt India's future. Too many people die needlessly so it's time to act before prevention becomes a privilege."

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding medical conditions.

FAQs What can improve preventive healthcare in India? Expanding access to screenings, increasing public awareness and strengthening primary healthcare systems can enable earlier intervention and better outcomes. How does poor healthcare impact lifestyle diseases and costs? It leads to late diagnoses, higher disease burden and significantly increased out of pocket healthcare expenses. Why does India’s healthcare system focus more on treatment than prevention? Limited awareness, infrastructure gaps and financial incentives often prioritize treating illness over early detection and preventive care.

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