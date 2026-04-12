India’s silent health crisis: Why heart attacks, diabetes and cancer are rising; Expert calls for preventive healthcare

In India, lakhs of people get diagnosed with NCDs every year, and the numbers are only rising. What is going wrong? What should be done to prevent this health crisis? Read on to find out the hidden truth.

India’s silent health crisis: Why heart attacks, diabetes and cancer are rising; Expert calls for preventive healthcare

India's health story has never been at any such critical point as it is today. On one hand, we are a young, fast-growing nation full of potential. On the other, we are witnessing a steady rise in lifestyle diseases, late diagnoses, and preventable health conditions that are quietly becoming the norm. This contrast raises an important question: are we doing enough to stay healthy, or are we only reacting once something goes wrong?

During an interview on World Health Day, Sanjeev Kumar, Founder, Chief Visionary Officer at Harley of London, told TheHealthSite.com that this day (April 7, 2026) is more than a symbolic date it's really a reminder that a country's health is, in the end, about its people. "Right now, India is at a bit of a turning point. We are a young nation, full of potential, no doubt. But at the same time, we're also seeing a steady rise in lifestyle diseases, late diagnoses, and health issues that, in many cases, didn't have to get this far. If we genuinely want to improve the human condition at scale, preventive healthcare cannot remain an afterthought. It has to become a national movement."

While the country's healthcare is booming more than ever before, experts say there are still many loopholes that need to be fixed as soon as possible to protect future generations.

India's Healthcare Symptoms Under Pressure: The Cost of Being Reactive

Sanjeev Kumar explains that for years now, India's healthcare system has largely been built around treating illness after it shows up, rather than catching it early. And the effects of that are visible almost everywhere you look in the data. Some of the data he refered to included the rising burden of NCDs in the country, a silent yet dangerous spread of cardiovascular diseases and a sudden spike in diabetes cases.

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Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for nearly 66% of all deaths in India. One in three Indians is at risk of cardiovascular disease. Over 50% of diabetes cases are diagnosed late, often when complications have already begun.

"Out-of-pocket healthcare spending is still among the highest globally, pushing millions into financial stress every single year," said Kumar. He further added, "These aren't just numbers sitting in a report. They reflect real disruptions families struggling, incomes taking a hit, plans changing overnight. A system that only reacts is expensive, emotionally draining, and, if we're honest, not something we can sustain forever."

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From Symptoms to Silence: Delayed Diagnosis Is The Main Culprit

Now that we know how the country's men are suffering from silent diseases, the question that arises is what is triggering this number? As per studies, behind every delayed diagnosis, there is usually a very human story. A parent who noticed something early on but chose to wait because access to care didn't feel easy. A young professional who kept brushing off fatigue and stress, assuming they were just part of a busy life until they weren't. A family that kept postponing a screening because it didn't feel urgent at the time.

"India's health challenge is not only medical; it's also cultural in many ways. We are used to waiting for something to go wrong before acting. Illness often gets accepted as fate, rather than something we can influence with early action. And somewhere along the way, we don't fully acknowledge the emotional weight of living so close to diseases that could have been prevented," - Sanjeev Kumar explains.

Why Preventive Healthcare Must Lead India's Next Public Health Movement

Now, as we come to the main highlight of this interview, the answer that many people want to know is why and how preventive healthcare functions, and what is can do in a highly populated country to reduce the burden of rising lifestyle-health problems.

Early detection changes the trajectory of disease: Sanjeev Kumar says - "There is enough evidence to show that early diagnosis can reduce the severity of NCDs by up to 70%. It lowers treatment costs, improves survival rates, and helps people hold on to their quality of life. Prevention is not just medically effective it is humane. Awareness is India's most underutilised public health tool: Nearly 80% of heart attacks in India are linked to risk factors that can be modified. Awareness around nutrition, sleep, stress, and early symptoms can make a real difference here. When people understand their risks better, they usually act earlier and that, in itself, changes outcomes. Accessibility must include preventive services, not just treatment: Primary care centres, digital health platforms, and community programmes need to give more importance to screenings, risk assessments, and health education. Preventive care should not remain something only urban India can access it needs to become a national baseline. Lifestyle diseases require lifestyle solutions: Urbanisation, sedentary work, processed diets, and constant stress have quietly reshaped how we live and how we fall ill. Encouraging movement, balanced nutrition, mental wellbeing, and regular check-ups has to become part of everyday life. And this can't happen in isolation workplaces, schools, and communities all have a role to play here. Prevention is an economic strategy: A healthier population is naturally more productive, more resilient, and better positioned to contribute to growth. Every rupee invested in preventive healthcare ends up saving multiple rupees in long-term treatment. Prevention is not just a moral imperative it also makes clear economic sense.

From the above conversation with the expert, what has come to the highlight is that its high time that we understand the basic algorithm of preventive healthcare and its advantages. At this critical point, as a country, we need to pause and rethink how we approach health as a nation - and this can not be done without the help of the country's healthcare masters.

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