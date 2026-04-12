India’s silent health crisis: Why heart attacks, diabetes and cancer are rising; Expert calls for preventive healthcare

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India's health story has never been at any such critical point as it is today. On one hand, we are a young, fast-growing nation full of potential. On the other, we are witnessing a steady rise in lifestyle diseases, late diagnoses, and preventable health conditions that are quietly becoming the norm. This contrast raises an important question: are we doing enough to stay healthy, or are we only reacting once something goes wrong?
During an interview on World Health Day, Sanjeev Kumar, Founder, Chief Visionary Officer at Harley of London, told TheHealthSite.com that this day (April 7, 2026) is more than a symbolic date it's really a reminder that a country's health is, in the end, about its people. "Right now, India is at a bit of a turning point. We are a young nation, full of potential, no doubt. But at the same time, we're also seeing a steady rise in lifestyle diseases, late diagnoses, and health issues that, in many cases, didn't have to get this far. If we genuinely want to improve the human condition at scale, preventive healthcare cannot remain an afterthought. It has to become a national movement."
While the country's healthcare is booming more than ever before, experts say there are still many loopholes that need to be fixed as soon as possible to protect future generations.
Sanjeev Kumar explains that for years now, India's healthcare system has largely been built around treating illness after it shows up, rather than catching it early. And the effects of that are visible almost everywhere you look in the data. Some of the data he refered to included the rising burden of NCDs in the country, a silent yet dangerous spread of cardiovascular diseases and a sudden spike in diabetes cases.
Check the details below:
"Out-of-pocket healthcare spending is still among the highest globally, pushing millions into financial stress every single year," said Kumar. He further added, "These aren't just numbers sitting in a report. They reflect real disruptions families struggling, incomes taking a hit, plans changing overnight. A system that only reacts is expensive, emotionally draining, and, if we're honest, not something we can sustain forever."
Now that we know how the country's men are suffering from silent diseases, the question that arises is what is triggering this number? As per studies, behind every delayed diagnosis, there is usually a very human story. A parent who noticed something early on but chose to wait because access to care didn't feel easy. A young professional who kept brushing off fatigue and stress, assuming they were just part of a busy life until they weren't. A family that kept postponing a screening because it didn't feel urgent at the time.
"India's health challenge is not only medical; it's also cultural in many ways. We are used to waiting for something to go wrong before acting. Illness often gets accepted as fate, rather than something we can influence with early action. And somewhere along the way, we don't fully acknowledge the emotional weight of living so close to diseases that could have been prevented," - Sanjeev Kumar explains.
Now, as we come to the main highlight of this interview, the answer that many people want to know is why and how preventive healthcare functions, and what is can do in a highly populated country to reduce the burden of rising lifestyle-health problems.
From the above conversation with the expert, what has come to the highlight is that its high time that we understand the basic algorithm of preventive healthcare and its advantages. At this critical point, as a country, we need to pause and rethink how we approach health as a nation - and this can not be done without the help of the country's healthcare masters.
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