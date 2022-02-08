India's Serum Institute Gets DGCI Nod To Manufacture Covid Vaccine Against Omicron Variant For Test, Analysis

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 170 crore landmark on Monday. Development of this vaccine shall be another example of vaccine production strength of our country in line with the clarion call of our prime minister 'Making in India for the World'.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the Serum Institute of India's proposal to manufacture a vaccine against the omicron variant of coronavirus for examination, test, and analysis. The highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 was first detected in South Africa in November last year. This variant has over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which makes it easy for it to evade through vaccine immunity.

"With reference to your application, please find herewith the permission to manufacture SARS-CoV-2 rS Protein (COVID-19) recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine (omicron variant) for examination, test, and analysis under the provisions of New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 to manufacture the test batches of the drug/drugs mentioned therein," an approval order issued on February 4 stated.

Omicron Has Already Spread To Over 100 Countries

Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute of India (SII), Prakash Kumar Singh had put in an application to the DCGI on January 6 stating the Pune-based firm, in collaboration with Novavax Inc, is working on the development of a vaccine against omicron, an official source said, adding that the SII has obtained permission and licence to manufacture SARS-CoV-2rS drug substance for examination, test, and analysis.

"... the new coronavirus variant 'omicron' has already been reported in more than 100 countries and is spreading very fast worldwide and in our country also. Our CEO, Dr. Adar C Poonawalla is very concerned about the protection of citizens of our country and the world at large against coronavirus and its new variants and we are relentlessly working on the development of SARS-CoV-2 rS Protein (COVID-19) Recombinant Spike Nanoparticle Vaccine (omicron variant). "Development of this vaccine shall be another example of vaccine production strength of our country in line with the clarion call of our prime minister 'Making in India for the World' and shall further keep our country's flag flying high globally," Singh had stated in the application," the source said.

Cumulative COVID-19 Doses Given In India Crosses 170 Cr

India's total numbers of cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered crossed the 170 crore landmark on Monday. According to the data, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2 last year.

(With inputs from Agencies)

