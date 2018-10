This news can be like a shocker for many parents, especially those whose kids were born after April 2016. Going by the various media reports it is believed that around three batches of polio vaccine 1.5 lakh vials have been found contaminated with type 2 poliovirus putting India’s ‘Polio Free’ status at risk. In March 2014, India was officially declared “polio-free” by WHO where the last case of polio was reported in 1999. But recently in some pockets of the country contaminated polio vaccination has been administered in kids which have made the authorities wary. The ministry of health and WHO has upped their surveillance in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra where the contaminated vaccines were administered to the kids, they are keeping a close watch if any new strain of polio is found in stool samples or sewage.

The incident of vaccinating with contaminated vitals have made the authorities worried as the virus had been eradicated with enormous effort and contamination of the vaccines can lead to reintroducing the virus in the community which can have serious ramification on public health. Earlier, trivalent polio vaccines containing type 1, 2 and 3 were used but after the type 2 polioviruses was eradicated worldwide, the government switched to the bivalent vaccine which contains 1 and 3 virus. In 2016, going by the WHO guidelines, India ordered all the manufacturers to destroy trivalent OPV by April 2016.

The vaccines were provided by Biomed, who is the supplier of government’s universal immunisation program. The contamination was first suspected in UP when some reports suggested the stains of poliovirus in the stool of some kids. Following this samples of OPV vaccines were lifted by drug authorities and the stains were confirmed. The government has ordered revaccinating kids again to keep them safe but to identify children who got the contaminated dose is difficult. Anyway, a three-member panel has been set up top look into the matter. The panel has been asked to submit their report within a week.

The government authorities and regulatory bodies are worried that if the type two poliovirus gets into the sewage or water system it can spread polio. While the Biomed managing director was arrested on Thursday, four of its directors are absconding. The Drugs Controller General of India has filed an FIR and issued a show cause notice to the company asking it to stop manufacturing till further orders.