India's Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away At 92 Due To Multiple Organ Failure Post COVID

After battling COVID-19, Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has died at the age of 92. She was admitted to the hospital on January 8.

Lata Mangeshkar, a legendary singer and India's nightingale, died today. On January 8, she was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. Over the last few weeks, she has been receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Her health has deteriorated after showing signs of improvement previously. Regrettably, she passes away today, leaving the entire country in mourning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

After being diagnosed with pneumonia and testing positive for the coronavirus disease in January, the Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital. She had been on a ventilator for weeks before being taken off on January 28, when she began to show signs of improvement.

Lata Mangeshkar's condition had deteriorated on Saturday, and she was put back on a ventilator. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital where she took her last breath today. Doctors at the Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am today. It was reported that she was suffering from COVID-19 but was treated for the disease, however, she died to the complications of the COVID disease.

Remembering The Legend

Lata was not her original name when she was born on September 28, 1929. She was given the name Hema at birth but was later renamed Lata after the character Latika from her father's play Bhaaw Bandhan.

Lataji began singing at the age of five and studied the great art of music with prominent and well-known vocalists of the time, Aman Ali Khan Sahib and Amanat Khan. When Lata Mangeshkar tried to break into the film industry as a playback singer, she was turned down since heavy nasal singers like Noor Jehan and Shamshad Begum dominated the roost at the time. Lataji's voice was seen as being excessively thin at the time.

Lata also performed in one of her father's plays when she was five years old. Lata spent the majority of her adult life in Mumbai, however, she was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and lived there for 16 years. She made her public debut at the Nutan Theatre in Sholapur in 1938, when she was nine years old. She performed two Marathi songs as well as Raag Khambawati. Due to the tragic death of her father in 1942, Lataji had to fend for herself and her family, she acted in over eight films between 1942 and 1948. Lata recorded her debut song for the Marathi film Kiti Hasaal in 1942, but it was never released. Her reputation skyrocketed because of the song "ayega anewala" from the movie Mahal (1949), and she never looked back.

