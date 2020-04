One reason why people shy away from COVID-19 tests may be the high cost. This is an expensive test. In India, till recently, tests cost Rs 4,500. This price tag is too expensive for the majority of the population in the country. Now scientists at the CSIR’s Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology have come up with a low-cost coronavirus test that will not require any expensive machines for detection of the pathogen.

They have named this new test ‘Feluda’, after the detective character in legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s stories. This is a simple test that will detect SARS-coV2 presence in clinical samples.

About the new Feluda test

This is a normal real time reverse transcription- polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test that involves the extraction of ribonucleic acid (RNA) and its conversion to deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). It starts off like this but then it goes on to use a specifically designed PCR reaction to amplify a part of the viral nucleic acid sequence. A highly specific CRISPR, FnCAS9, developed at IGIB, then binds to that sequence. Using the innovative chemistry on a paper strip, the CRISPR complex, bound to that specific sequence, can be visualised as a positive band, just like what you see in simple pregnancy tests. The best thing about this new test is that results come in less than one hour.

Testing for COVID-19 in India

The WHO has repeatedly stressed on the fact that mass testing is the only way out of this current health crisis. Acknowledging this, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has included more than 100 government laboratories, known as Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs), in its network for COVID-19 testing. It has also roped in private labs for the purpose. But the private laboratories have permission only for home collection of samples and do an initial check for positive cases, which are then sent to ICMR’s National Institute for Virology, Pune.

Importance of a fool-proof testing method

Health professionals across the world have been facing the problems of false negatives in testing results. Many doctors say that even mass testing may not help give us the true picture of the pandemic because people who test negative for COVID-19 may actually have the viral infection. This is a dangerous situation. The only way to contain the spread of the disease is to identify the infected people and quarantine them. If a positive case comes back negative, it can lead to more infections because the person will not be bound by the quarantine rules.

A recent study in China says that as many as 30 per cent of negative coronavirus tests may be incorrect. Researchers at Mayo Clinic also validate this by saying that ‘a negative test often does not mean the person does not have the disease. They also say that test results need to be considered in the context of patient characteristics and exposure.”

Should you get yourself tested?

If you have any symptoms or have come in contact with a CIVID-19 patient, you may contact a doctor as ask if you may take the test. You need a qualified physician to recommend the test for you. You can get tested if you have been hospitalised for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI).

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus