India’s mental health crisis needs a preventive wellness shift, not just treatment | Expert explains

India is shifting from treatment-focused mental healthcare to holistic wellbeing, using yoga, meditation, and digital tools to bridge the growing mental health gap.

India’s mental health crisis (Image AI Generated)

The global approach to mental health is at an interesting point. Currently, traditional systems are struggling to keep pace with rising demand, as a sole focus on treatment is proving insufficient in a country like India. Let's talk about the data to reflect this gap.

According to the National Mental Health Survey Over 85% of Indians with mental health problems do not seek or receive treatment. This is because we lack access to, awareness of, and early intervention with preventive therapies in India. In fact, this is a worldwide problem. More than 70% of people with mental illness worldwide lack access to a qualified expert. Less than 10% of people in low-income nations have access to these services. This treatment gap is especially noticeable in a nation like India because of its enormous population and inadequate mental health infrastructure.

Here, we need to understand that the solution isn't in the hospital or the emergency room; it's in making a plan that's preventive in nature. India has a unique chance to spearhead a more wholistic change in the world because of its strong ties to traditional remedies.

Why shifting towards wholistic wellbeing is important?

According to the Global Mind Health 2025 research, Indians aged 18-34 rank 60th worldwide for mental health, with a Mind Health Quotient of 3. This is much lower than senior citizens' score of 96. This disparity shows the increasing influence of contemporary lifestyles on mental health. True wellness encompasses all facets of the human experience, including relationships with others, the environment, and self-care. For this to occur, the discussion must shift from illness to a broader concept of wellbeing.

Why India holds a distinct advantage?

According to Prakriti Saxena Poddar, Clinically Trained Mental Health & Wellbeing Expert, and Global Head at Roundglass, "India is in a unique position to spearhead this change for a number of reasons. First, we understand what holistic wellbeing is. Examples of daily practices that have long been used to improve mental wellness are yoga and meditation. India is working at an unparalleled scale at the same time. With a population of more than 1.4 billion, any solution developed here must accommodate a wide range of requirements and situations, encouraging the creation of accessible, scalable care models."

"The other part of this story is the rapid digital growth of our country. With almost 1 billion internet users in India, cellphones are now the main means of accessing services, including medical care. Evidence-based, structured mental health therapies are being produced by digital platforms. E-platforms provide assistance with stress management and sleep regulation that is integrated into day-to-day activities," she added.

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The responsibility that comes with growth

We must also recognise that this exceptional opportunity has its own set of obligations. As the sector of mental wellbeing grows, validity and evidence-based results should be prioritised. Growth and credibility, as well as innovation and evidence, must be balanced. Ensuring that these solutions are inclusive and egalitarian is equally vital. Without it, there is a greater risk of disjointed, inefficient care models.

Access should not remain limited to urban populations. The real impact will depend on how widely and effectively these models can reach different communities and regions. The focus, therefore, cannot be on expansion alone. It has to be on building something that is both meaningful and sustainable.

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