A vaccine for COVID-19 is likely to be in the market soon though it may be some time before the general population has access to it. We have recently seen many vaccine developers announcing the efficacy rate of their candidate on the basis of final stage clinical trials. Many companies are also coming forth with possible costs of the vaccines. Against this backdrop the phase-III human trials of India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin began at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday. M V Padma Srivastava the chief of Neurosciences Centre and three other volunteers