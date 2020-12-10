Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given conditional approval for Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of India's first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine candidate -- HGCO19 -- that is being developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals. Gennova Biopharmaceuticals a Pune-based firm is developing the vaccine candidate in collaboration with HDT Biotech Corporation USA. It is India's first messenger RNA (mRNA) Covid vaccine candidate. Globally US-based pharma giant Pfizer Inc has developed its mRNA vaccine. THE BACKGROUND OF THE VACCINE The permission was granted after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) for vaccines recommended for grant of permission in a review meeting on Wednesday.