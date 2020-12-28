Pneumococcal disease is a common disease that affects young children but can also have detrimental effects on older adults. It is an infection caused by the bacteria Streptococcus pnuemoniae or pneumococcus. People infected with it carry it in their throat and may not show symptoms. Those carriers may spread it by coughing or sneezing. Pneumococcal Disease Statistics The pneumococcal disease accounts for an estimated 71 per cent of pneumonia deaths and 57 per cent of severe pneumonia cases. Every year nearly 67800 children under 5 years of age die in India from pneumococcal diseases. Recognising its widespread fatality WHO recommends