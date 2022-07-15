India’s First Cervical Cancer Vaccine Gets DCGI Approval: To Hit Markets By Year End

Cervical cancer happens when cells change in women's cervix, which connects the uterus and vagina. This cancer can affect the deeper tissues of their cervix and may spread to other parts of their body (metastasize), often the lungs, liver, bladder, vagina, and rectum. Most cases of cervical cancer are caused by infection with human papillomavirus (HPV), which is preventable with a vaccine. Cervical cancer grows slowly, so there's usually time to find and treat it before it causes serious problems.

According to experts, the number of women suffering from cervical cancer is very high. Women between the age range of 15 and 44 are especially prone to it. The death ratio in India is also very high. To help patients like these women, the DCGI recently decided to grant authorization to the serum institute of India to manufacture a vaccine for cancer treatment. The vaccine is scheduled to be launched later this year.

For the first time there will be an Indian HPV vaccine to treat cervical cancer in women that is both affordable and accessible. We look forward to launching it later this year and we thank the #DCGI@MoHFW_INDIA for granting approval today. Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) July 12, 2022

Symptoms Of Cervical cancer

Cervical cancer can be one of the most painful cancers and it can majorly affect a woman's life.

Pain during sexual intercourse

Heavy and unusual vaginal bleeding after sexual intercourse, between periods and after menopause

Pain in the pelvic area

Problem with urination

Kidney failure

Swollen legs

Pain in the bones

Massive weight loss

Tiredness and fatigue

These symptoms should not be ignored. Some of them will only show the cancer has spread. But recognizing the early signs might help contain the spread of cancer or even eliminate it completely.