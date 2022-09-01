India's First Cervical Cancer Vaccine For Women To Launch Today

By 35 and again by 45, 70% of women are subjected to high-performance tests. 90% of female patients with cervical illness received care.

India's first indigenously manufactured vaccine for women to prevent cervical cancer will launch today in New Delhi.

India has developed the first cervical cancer vaccine and it is scheduled to launch today in the capital. This is a landmark achievement of India's medical science. The first indigenously developed Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer will be available for women and it will be launched in the National Immunization program that is for girls of age 9-14 years. The market authorization for developing this vaccine was given to the Serum Institute of India (SII) last month by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Cervical cancer is the second most frequent cancer that affects Indian women, especially for women between age 15 and 44. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, 41, 91,000 women have died due to cervical cancer in India since 2019. With the development of this vaccine, health officials are hoping to try and eradicate this problem.

All About This Cancer Vaccine

This cancer has been termed as very effective by health officials. The qHPV vaccine called 'CERVAVAC' has a very robust antibody response which has been identified as 1,000 time high. It has been proven that this vaccine will make sure that young children and women are protected from the cancer causing virus and this vaccine will work for about 30 years.

Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of Science and Technology is expected to launch this vaccine at IIC Delhi today. The CEO of Serum Institute, Adar Poonawala's presence is also expected. According to official this is a landmark achievement for Indian medicine.

There was a shortage in the global market for cervical vaccine. Now Indian vaccine has arrived. All the requirements of Indian women regarding cervical cancer will be met through this vaccine from now on.