India's Daily COVID Count Crosses 8,000, Ten Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hrs

India witnesses a steep rise in COVID cases, with 8,329 fresh Covid cases recorded in last 24 hrs, against 7,584 infections reported on previous day.

Since the past few days, India has been witnessing an increase in new COVID infections. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 8,329 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, which is a significant jump from the previous day (7,584 cases). For the past three days, the country's daily COVID country has been recorded above 7000.

In the last 24 hours, the country also reported 10 more COVID deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday morning.

With these new infections, India's active caseload currently stands at 40,370, constituting 0.09 per cent of the of the country's total positive cases.

In the same period, 4,216 recoveries were recorded, with recovery rate currently estimated at 98.69 per cent. Daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate in the country stand at 2.41 per cent and 1.75 per cent respectively, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.92 Crore (1,94,92,71,111) as per provisional reports till 7 am Saturday.

