India’s COVID Tally Continues To Rise: 20,551 People Test Positive, 70 Deaths Recorded

COVID-19 surge continues in India. Man with Monkeypox-like symptoms admitted to hospital in Gujarat.

As many as 20,551 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours India, according to the Union Health Ministry's data that was updated on Friday morning. During the same period, 70 people succumbed to the viral disease in the country. The previous day, India had registered 19,893 infections.

Delhi reported more than 2,000 fresh Covid cases for the second day on Thursday. At 2,202, the national capital saw a slight increase from the previous day record, which was 2,073. On the same day, the city recorded four deaths, as per the health bulletin.

With these news cases, the number of active cases in the city has gone up to 6,175, while its Covid positivity rate has jumped to 11.84 per cent.

Telangana is also witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. On Thursday, the state registered 1,061 new cases, crossing the 1,000-mark for the second time in the last three days, according to health officials.

Covid cases are also on the rise in J&K. The state recorded 779 new cases and one death related to the viral disease on Thursday.

