As Covid-19 numbers spike again in the country Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has demanded that the BJP government should open the market for private players to speed up the anti-Covid vaccination drive. Earlier Wipro czar Azim Premji had also urged the Centre to involve private hospitals so that more people are vaccinated sooner in the country. As Covid cases surge in Maharashtra Punjab Kerala Chattisgarh MP J&K - BJP Central Govt must open the market for private players to increase coverage & speed of vaccination. 'Speed & Inject Many' instead of 'Slow & Steady' should be the alpha & omega