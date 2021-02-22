Active COVID-19 cases in India crossed went past 1.5 lakh after a gap of 17 days on Monday. According to the Union Health Ministry data India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 1.10 crore with 14199 new infections while the number of active cases increased for the fifth consecutive day. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 11005850. The death toll increased to 156385 with 83 new fatalities the data updated at 8 am showed. Sharpest Rise In COVID-19 Active Cases Since November India added 4421 active COVID-19 cases on Monday the biggest jump since November 26. With this the