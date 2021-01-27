After the emergence of the mutated strain of COVID-19 in the UK people around the world worried that the current vaccines will not offer protection against it. So it comes as a relief for many to know that Covaxin the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech effectively neutralize UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 reducing the possibility of mutant virus escape. According to the research paper carried by bioRxiv the preprint server for Biology the study has dispelled the uncertainty of possible neutralization escape. Researchers from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) the National Institute of Virology Pune and Bharat Biotech