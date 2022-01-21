India's Battle Against COVID: Telangana Starts Fever Survey, Rajasthan Makes Vaccination Status Mandatory In Offices

In view of the rising number of Covid cases, states are revising Covid-19 guidelines, strengthening COVID-19 restrictions and implementing new preventive measures.

India witnessed a steep hike in daily Covid cases on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated on Friday, the country recorded 3.47 lakh new cases and 703 fatalities in the past 24 hours, which is around 9 per cent higher from the previous day. In view of the rising number of Covid cases, states are revising Covid-19 guidelines, strengthening COVID-19 restrictions and implementing new preventive measures.

Door-to-door fever survey in Telangana

The Telangana government has started a door-to-door fever survey across the state to identify people with Covid-19 symptoms and distribute home isolation kits free of cost. Healthcare workers are visiting every house in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), other municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats to identify if any inmate is having symptoms like fever, cold and cough.

The fever survey was done in the state during the Covid second wave last year, and Health minister T. Harish Rao said it had given excellent results, saving the lives of many.

Commenting on the need for fever survey in the ongoing third wave, he said some Covid-infected are not showing symptoms and many others are not coming forward to undergo the tests. Hence, we are going to the doorsteps of such people," he was quoted as saying.

Telangana has been witnessing a rise in the number of Covid cases for the last three weeks.

Offices, shops asked to paste vaccination status of staff

The Rajasthan government also issued a revised Covid-19 guidelines on Thursday night. As per the new guidelines, all offfices and shops are required to paste the vaccination details of their staff from February 1.

But weekend curfew will be applicable only in urban areas (from 11.30 p.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Monday). Night curfew will remain in force in the entire state from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The new guideline will become affective from January 24.

Meanwhile, India administered over 70 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the country's Covid inoculation coverage to 160.43 crore.

