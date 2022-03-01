Indians Evacuated From Ukraine Exempted From Mandatory Negative RT-PCR Test Report Or Fully Vaccinated Certificate

No mandatory pre arrival negative RT-PCR test report or fully vaccinated certificate for Indians evacuated from Ukraine.

The Union Health Ministry has revised the International Travel Guidelines for Indians evacuated from Ukraine, exempting them from the mandatory Covid requirements for international arrivals.

As per the present 'Guidelines for International Arrivals', it is mandatory for Indian nationals to upload pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test report or fully vaccinated certificate on Air-Suvidha Portal before departure to India. But Indian nationals being evacuated from Ukraine have been exempted from these mandatory requirements.

The Health Ministry took the decision on Monday in collaboration with the Ministries of External Affairs, Civil Aviation, and Home to lend support in evacuating Indians from Ukraine.

In addition, individuals who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, irrespective of the country of departure/vaccination, are allowed to exit the arrival airport in India with the advice to self-monitor their health for the next 14 days.

Travellers without a pre arrival RT-PCR test or who have not completed their Covid-19 vaccination, need to submit their samples on arrival and exit the arrival airport in India with the advice to continue to self-monitor their health for 14 days after arrival. In case such travellers test positive, they shall be clinically managed as per laid down protocol, the revised guidelines said.

According to a statement from the ministry, total five flights - one in Mumbai and four in Delhi - carrying Indians from Ukraine arrived in India carrying a total of 1,156 passengers so far (as reported on February 28). None of the passengers have been kept under isolation, it said.

You may like to read

Three more flights carrying Indians scheduled to arrive in the next 24 hours

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that nearly 1,400 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine have been brought back to India on six flights as part of 'Operation Ganga'. Four of these flights arrived from Bucharest and two from Budapest.

Bagchi stated that three more flights are scheduled in the next 24 hours to bring back more Indians.

As informed by the MEA spokesperson, about 8,000 Indians have left Ukraine since the Indian Embassy in Kyiv first issued an advisory. Bagchi added that India will send humanitarian aid, including medicines, to Ukraine.