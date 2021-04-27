The highly infectious Indian variant of the COVID-19 virus has spread like wildfire across the country and is now present in many countries of the world as well. But the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against jumping to conclusions about the new coronavirus variant discovered in India saying it had not yet classified it as worrying. A WHO spokesperson said that it was not clear at this point to what extent the variant was responsible for the rapid increase in cases in India in recent months DPA news agency reported. Many factors may be behind Indian COVID surge: WHO