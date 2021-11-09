Indian Travellers Vaccinated With COVAXIN Will Not Be Required To Self-Isolate In UK From Nov 22

Last month, the UK government had added Covishield to its list of approved vaccines for for international travellers. COVAXIN will also be added to the list from November 22.

Almost a week after the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved COVAXIN for emergency use listing, the UK government has decided to add Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine to the approved list of vaccines for international travellers from November 22. This means Indian travellers who are fully vaccinated with COVAXIN will not be required to self-isolate after arrival in England from November 22.

The UK government's new travel guidelines stated that it will recognise all Covid-19 vaccines on the WHO's Emergency Use Listing from 4 a.m. Monday 22 November. These include vaccines developed by Pfizer & BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Moderna, Janssen (J&J), Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Bharat Biotech (COVAXIN).

Last month, the UK government added Covishield, the local version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pune-based pharmaceutical company Serum Institute of India, to its list of approved vaccines for inbound travel. Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and COVAXIN will be the latest additions to the list.

"More good news for Indian travellers to the UK. From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a COVID19 vaccine recognised by WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield," said Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, as quoted by IANS.

COVAXIN is suitable for low-and middle-income countries

On 3 November 2021, the WHO issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for COVAXIN for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2. The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), which reviewed COVAXIN on 5 October, recommended use of the vaccine in two doses, with a dose interval of four weeks, in all age groups 18 and above. In studies, the vaccine was found to have 78% efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity, 14 or more days after the second dose. The vaccine is extremely suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements, the WHO noted.

In addition, the UK government has relaxed the travel rules for all those under-18. Travellers under this age group will now be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and exempted from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day-8 testing and pre-departure testing.

Covid infection rates in the UK have fallen by 16.6 per cent in the past week, according to Xinhua news agency. However, the number of deaths has increased by 8.2 per cent, the agency reported citing officials.

As per the UK Health Security Agency, there were 32,322 new Covid-19 infections and 57 coronavirus related deaths on Monday.

