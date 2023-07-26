Indian States Report Massive Surge In Dengue Cases Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Indian states are currently battling a massive spike in dengue cases. The national capital Delhi alone has recorded the highest number of cases in the last 5 years.

Some states in India have been receiving massive amounts of rainfall in the month of June and July which has lead to waterlogging, floods and even leading to emergency evacuation of people from flooded areas. Floods and waterlogging immediately increases the risks of various kinds of illnesses including diseases that spread through mosquitoes. Mosquitoes thrive in damp and stagnant waters and due to this some of the Indian states are now witnessing a massive surge in dengue cases. Here is a summary of the number of dengue cases that were reported till the month of July. Experts have already stated that the rate of spread of vector-borne diseases have been increasing every year and they are right. Some of the Indian states are witnessing the highest number of cases this year alone.

Dengue Cases In Delhi

According to reports, the number of dengue cases has reached a five-year high this year. From January till July 22, almost 190 cases have been reported in the national capital. The number of cases reported in the month of July alone is 65. In the month of May there were 40 cases. Along with this, Delhi also registered about 61 cases of malaria in the first seven months of 2023.

Dengue Cases In Karnataka

Dengue cases in Karnataka has also reached an all time high. 4,014 cases were reported till July 19. Compared to 2023, cases in the year 2022 were 3,4o3. Majority of the cases are being reported from Bengaluru. In the month of June alone, there were 689 cases of dengue in the city. According to reports, the total number dengue cases reported from Bengaluru from January to to July were 679 in east Bengaluru and 421 in Mahadevapura zone. Similarly, Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli, RR Nagar, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru West and Yelahanka zones logged 135, 28, 99, 356, 222 and 125 cases, respectively.

Dengue Cases In Ludhiana

The cases of dengue are surging with each passing day in Ludhiana. The cases continue to surge, with eight new positive cases reported recently, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the district to eight. The authorities are keeping a close eye on 302 suspected cases, which are currently under observation. Neighboring districts have also been affected, reporting as many as 40 positive cases and 44 suspected cases, while 14 individuals from other states are undergoing treatment in Ludhiana.

Dengue Cases In Kolkata

According to recent reports, 5 people in Kolkata have died from dengue. The health department of the state has already issued an advisory to take charge of the situation. Experts also apprehend that there may be a further surge in the number of cases, which will lead to the escalation of death cases.

