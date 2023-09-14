Indian Scientists Unveil Innovative Cancer Fighting Approach

Can these particles help in fighting cancer?

Scientists harnessed the anti-cancer properties of nanoparticles for cancer detection and treatment.

In the past few years, the world has seen a surge in cancer cases and how it has critically impacted the mortality rate. Research published in the Bio-Medical Central Journal in May 2022 has given an approximate number of increasing cases in India that will reach 29.8 million by 2025, mostly impacting northern and northeastern areas of the country. Researchers are incessantly trying to find the perfect diagnosis and treatment for the cancer and to some degree, we can see the success. According to recent research at the Indian Insistence of Science(IISc), scientists have proposed an effective approach to cancer treatment that can also help in the early detection and annihilation of lung and cervical cancer cells. It is found that there are seven leading cancer sites in India including lung, breast, esophagus, mouth, stomach, liver, and cervix uteri, contributing to over 40% of the country's total cancer burden.

Researchers at IISC used gold and copper sulphide nanoparticles to find cancer detection and treatment. The anti-cancerous properties of these particles can help in killing the malignant tumor masses in the body.

These particles possess some photothermal, oxidative stress, and photoacoustic that can help in the early detection of cancer. Early detection plays a pivotal role in the treatment of cancer and research has found that early detection of some cancers can improve the chances of survival, particularly in cancers like breast cancers.

TRENDING NOW

In the experiment conducted by IISC, the cancer cells derived from cell lines were exposed to infrared(IT) light at specific frequencies, like 960 nanometers for imaging and 1064 nanometers for photo-thermal study. This approach showed a cancer detection rate along with a cancer-killing rate, of approximately 25%.

Jaya Prakash, Assistant Professor in the Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics (IAP) at IISc, commented on these findings, "Along with a good detection rate, the observed cancer killing rate was about 25 percent." He is one of the authors of the paper published in the ACS Applied Nano Materials. Moreover, the Bengaluru-based experimentalists highlighted the potential of these nanoparticles to diagnose various other types of cancers.

Efficient and useful cancer treatment methods are the need of an hour as it is the only way to reduce the mortality rate that happens due to cancer. This innovative research at IISc holds promise for transforming cancer treatment by facilitating early detection and targeted therapy. As cancer continues to be a leading cause of death worldwide, breakthroughs like these offer hope for improved outcomes and a brighter future in the battle against cancer.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES