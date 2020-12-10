Indian scientists have identified drugs and possible cocktails that can target vital proteins of the novel coronavirus and may potentially help treat coronavirus (COVID-19) that has shaken the whole world. Using a virtual screening of the DrugBank database the research published in the journal Scientific Reports identified a variety of as yet unexplored ways to attack SARS-CoV-2 even as it mutates. The Drugbank database is a chemical space of compounds approved by the FDA and molecules under drug trials. The researchers from Alagappa University in Tamil Nadu and KTH Royal Institute of Technology Sweden propose a list of individual drugs