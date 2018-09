In an effort to encourage and celebrate Indian nonagenarians with diabetes, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) on Friday instituted a first-of-its kind “Victory over Diabetes Award”. Having traversed through decades of healthy life with diabetes, the awards laid a platform to recognize and reward over 20 extraordinary individuals who have lived over 90 years and enjoyed a long and healthy life, despite diabetes. The award function also witnessed special recognitions for two well-known Nonagenarians, Prof Dr S. V. Chittibabu, Former Vice Chairman, T.N. State Council for Higher Education and Mr P. Sabhanyagam, Former Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, who have stood testimony for leading happy and healthy life with diabetes, by maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

With the elderly population of India steadily growing, the award function through the eyes of these nonagenarians helped showcase the importance of an active lifestyle fueled by balanced diet, regular exercise, regular check-ups and timely medications. The power-packed stories and anecdotes by these extraordinary individuals besides challenging mindsets of life after one develops diabetes, also brought to light the importance of overcoming the myth that diabetes shortens one’s lifespan.

“It was a moment of complete satisfaction to us when we realized that we at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) have been helping many such individuals to lead a happy and healthy lifestyle with diabetes and live their full span of life without any complications of diabetes” said, Dr. V Mohan, Chairman – Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, India’s foremost Centre of Excellence in Diabetes Care in a press release. Adding to this, he said, “What makes us even happier is the fact that these extraordinary individuals will surely inspire many people in India (and probably in the world), as there was never an occasion that showcased such inspiring stories of nonagenarians with diabetes. I am sure that this will boost the confidence level among people with diabetes across all age group and geographies.”

Dr Anjana, Managing Director, DMDSC added, “Traditionally it is taught that every year of diabetes adds one year to one’s biological age. This means that if one is chronologically 70 years old and has diabetes for 20 years, one’s biological age is 90 years (i.e.) 70 years plus 20 years. That is one’s arteries and organs are 90 years old.”

Dr. V. Mohan further said, “Today we have disproved this myth. Here are people who are 95 plus years old and some had over 55 years of diabetes. This means that their biological age is 150 years if we use the traditional formula!”

Dr. V. Mohan further says “The simple mantras for longevity’ in people with diabetes is to eat healthy, exercise regularly, have a diabetes check up every 3-4 months, take medicines regularly and reduce stress by yoga or pranayama. Then, living to 100 years will become a possibility for people with diabetes.”