Indian Family Asked to Move Out Due to Child’s Down Syndrome Gets Offered Permanent Residency in Australia

As per the couple, their child was being taken as a "burden" on the Australian healthcare system.

In an incident, an Indian family staying in Australia, who was asked to leave the country on account of their son having Down Syndrome, was offered permanent residency after the immigration minister Andrew Giles intervened.

As per reports, after living in Perth for seven years, Aneesh Kollikkara's family was facing the prospect of being deported to India in the coming weeks as their 10-year-old son Aaryan failed the visa health test. Reportedly, the couple was denied residency because their son was being considered a "burden" on the country's healthcare system.

After fighting a legal battle for three years, the couple received the information that after the intervention of the immigration minister, they have been granted permanent residency.

"The department rang us this morning to say they were granting the family a bridging visa until the minister made his decision and literally within half an hour of that call, the minister's office rang and said we've decided to intervene and offer you a full permanent residency," family advocate informed.

The family advocate informed: "The minister has applied complete human rights principles here, and we're so grateful to him for that. It's an incredible decision and incredibly quick".

Immigrants can face many health disparities in the migrated land due to a lack of health insurance, economic barriers to accessing quality healthcare, language barrier and other challenges.

Down Syndrome

The condition is characterized by the child having an extra chromosome. The condition is also referred to as Trisomy 21. This extra copy changes how the baby's body and brain develop, which can cause both mental and physical challenges for the child.