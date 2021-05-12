As India battles the second wave of Covid-19 the variant ‘B1617’ is now being referred to as a “variant of global concern.” According to the World Health Organization the variant has spread to 44 countries. The Indian Covid variant was being identified as a variant of interest by the WHO until recently. Now the variant has been deemed a global concern along with other severe coronavirus variants along with UK (B117) South African (B1351) and Brazilian (P1) variants. Why Is The Indian Covid Variant Considered A ‘Variant Of Concern’? The Indian coronavirus variant named the B1617 variant contains two key