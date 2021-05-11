The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Indian double mutant Covid variant known as B1617 as a variant of global concern. It was previously labelled as a 'variant of interest' by the global health body. Preliminary studies have shown that the B1617 mutation can spread more easily than other variants and the original virus the WHO said in a press conference held on Monday adding that the variant has already spread to more than 30 countries. The UK (B117) South African (B1351) and Brazilian (P1) variants of Covid-19 had already been classified as variants of concern by the WHO.