The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Indian double mutant Covid variant, known as B1617, as a “variant of global concern.” It was previously labelled as a ‘variant of interest’ by the global health body. Preliminary studies have shown that the B1617 mutation can spread more easily than other variants and the original virus, the WHO said in a press conference held on Monday, adding that the variant has already spread to more than 30 countries. The UK (B117), South African (B1351) and Brazilian (P1) variants of Covid-19 had already been classified as “variants of concern” by the WHO. Also Read - Which COVID-19 Mutants Are Coming Next? These New Protocols May Help To Spot Coronavirus Mutants

When a ‘Variant Of Interest’ becomes a ‘Variant Of Concern’?

During a press conference, Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead for Covid-19, explained that a virus mutation is elevated from a “variant of interest” to a “variant of concern” (VOC) when it fulfils at least one of several criteria, which includes: Also Read - Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection Against Variants, But Only If You Were Infected Earlier

Easy transmission

More severe illness

Reduced neutralisation by antibodies

Reduced effectiveness of treatment and vaccines.

Some preliminary studies have demonstrated increased transmissibility of the B1617 mutation, and therefore, it is being classified as a variant of concern at the global level, the expert stated. However, much more information is needed about this virus variant in this lineage in all of the sublineages, and do more sequencing, targeted sequencing is needed to be done, Kerkhove noted. Also Read - Double Mutant Covid Variant Detected in 17 Other Countries

Can Indian Covid variant evade protections provided by vaccines?

According to a WHO statement, there is some evidence that the Indian variant may be able to evade some of the protections provided by vaccines. However, the Covid-19 vaccines are still effective at preventing disease and death in people infected with this variant as revealed by the current data, the organisation said.

In studies conducted the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ has demonstrated potential effectiveness against the Brazilian, the UK as well as the Indian double mutant variants.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,29,942 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,876 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated on Tuesday.

