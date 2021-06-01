The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday announced that the B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 variants of the COVID-19 first identified in India have been named as 'Kappa' and 'Delta' respectively. Taking to Twitter the WHO's technical Covid-19 lead Maria Van Kerkhove wrote: “Today @WHO announces new easy-to-say labels for #SARSCoV2 Variants of Concern (VOCs) & Interest (VOIs). They will not replace existing scientific names but are aimed to help in public discussion of VOI/VOC.” Today @WHO announces new easy-to-say labels for #SARSCoV2 Variants of Concern (VOCs) & Interest (VOIs) They will not replace existing scientific names but are aimed to help