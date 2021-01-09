Vaccine rollout is imminent in India and dispatch of the same is already underway. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with the Chief Minister of all the states to discuss the vaccination drive in the country. Two COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in India and many experts have voiced their concern at what they term as ‘hasty approval‘. Amid the debate over efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by the country’s drug regulator, the Indian Medical Association has come out in their favour, stating that they have been found inducing “good protective levels of antibodies”. In a statement issued on Friday, the association said that the vaccines shall perform great for the people and their approval has made the whole country feel proud. Also Read - Bharat Biotech’s nasal COVID-19 vax trials may start soon: Here’s what we know about this vax

Both approved vaccines effective and affordable

"Good protective levels of antibodies have been found to develop with Indian vaccines. With great efficacy levels and affordability, these Indian vaccines shall perform great for the people of our country," it said. The Drug Controller General of India had recently approved two vaccines against the COVID-19 for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, have been given approval. While Bharat Biotech has developed Covaxin with a whole virion inactivated virus, SII has enginerd Covishield with recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector virus. As Covaxin was granted emergency use authorisation on January 2 while its Phase 3 trial is still underway, the Subject Expert Committee was criticised for granting approval before an interim analysis was conducted or efficacy data made public.

Indian scientists lauded for their efforts

Meanwhile, the IMA lauded the efforts of Indian scientists and researchers to come out with vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 stating that they have worked hard to make this a success. “We appreciate the contributions of all Indian scientists and researchers who have relentlessly spent their time in making this dream a success and contributing to develop Self-sufficient India,” the apex association of modern medicine doctors said. “With the vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 at our doorsteps, it is worth remembering that indigenous vaccines have been developed after the tireless efforts of Indian scientists in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV),” it added.

Appeal for participation in vaccination drive

The IMA also appealed to all its members to actively participate in the COVID-19 vaccination drive so that the same becomes a success as well. “As you all are aware of the COVID vaccine being made available in the immediate future, it becomes our natural responsibility to assist the vaccination drive in a professional way. We should come out openly and support this programme, wherever it is happening, both in terms of manpower and infrastructure cover,” it said.

(With inputs from IANS)