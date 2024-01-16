Indian COVID-19 Vaccine, Corbevax, Gets Emergency Use Authorisation From WHO: Know All About This COVID Vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted emergency use authorization to the Indian COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax.

The Indian COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, has been given the green light for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the World Health Organization (WHO). This brings new hope to the worldwide crisis brought about by an ongoing pandemic. Owing to the promising results from clinical trials, this development by Bharat Biotech, an Indian pharma company, signifies a noteworthy win.

How Does The Vaccine Work Against COVID-19 Virus?

Corbevax is a protein subunit vaccine that works by stimulating an immune response against the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The way Corbevax works is by leveraging protein derived from the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus, causing the body to build a protective immune response against the disease. This product of rigorous testing, based on safety and efficacy, is officially recognized internationally.

It is administered in two doses, with an interval of three to four weeks between each dose. The vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19, with high levels of efficacy reported in clinical trials.

Corbevax: A Gamechanger in the Global Fight Against COVID-19

You might wonder, what does this emergency use listing mean? When WHO grants this special status to a vaccine or a drug, it's a sign that the product has achieved the necessary safety and effectiveness markers. Not only that, it's also an assurance of quality. Countries can thereby expedite the purchase and speedy distribution of the vaccine a strategy that's crucial during public health crises. This listing plays a critical role in the timely delivery of life-saving measures to those in dire need.

The conception of Corbevax owes to Biological E. Limited, a pharmaceutical entity based in Hyderabad. They have partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for this venture. The vaccine leverages a highly potent protein subunit technology and has proven to be a reliable weapon against the COVID-19 virus.

What sets Corbevax apart is its economical nature and scalability. Manufacturers can churn out a high volume of vaccines, making them more accessible to people. This becomes particularly relevant for countries with low to middle income, which are grappling to secure a sufficient vaccine supply.

Corbevax: India's Homegrown Vaccine Gains International Recognition from WHO

The WHO's authorization signifies more than just recognition. It reflects the quality and depth of science put into Indian vaccine development, and underlines India's position in the global fight against Covid-19, reinforcing its reputation as a vaccine production powerhouse.

Summarily, the authorization of Corbevax by WHO is a commendable stride in the worldwide fight against COVID-19. This Indian vaccine has shown that it is safe, efficient, and cost-effective, making it an invaluable weapon against the ongoing pandemic. This approval will facilitate the distribution of Corbevax to nations in need, securing millions of lives, and contributing towards the endgame of this pandemic.