The AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has warned that the new Covid-19 strains which are found in Maharashtra could be more dangerous and highly transmissible than the original one. “Herd immunity for coronavirus is a myth in India because at least 80 per cent of people need to have antibodies for the whole of the population to be protected” Guleria was quoted by a national news channel as saying. He went on to add “The new Indian strain is highly transmissible and dangerous” and could cause re-infections for those who have previously developed anti-bodies”. The chief also emphasised that everyone