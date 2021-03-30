A Kerala-based company is seeking emergency use authorisation of its new drug to treat hospitalised COVID-19 patients. PNB Vesper Life Sciences has approached the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and the government of India for the same. It has successfully completed the Phase 2 clinical trials of its proprietary drug PNB-001 (GPP-Baladol) and submitted the final report to the DCGI, the company said on Tuesday. The clinical trials, which started in October 2020, were conducted at the BJ Government Medical College in Pune and the Victoria Medical College and Research Institute in Bengaluru. Also Read - 'Whole country at risk': Centre warns of second COVID-19 wave - Full list of states on high alert

P.N. Balaram, CEO, PNB Vesper Life Sciences, claimed that the drug possesses significant efficacy to save COVID-19 patients, who are hospitalised with oxygen support.

Mutations could render current vaccines ineffective

As with most viruses, the novel coronavirus is also mutating, but very slowly. Several mutated variants of SARS-CoV2 have been discovered across the globe, with a few raising concerns of a potential increase in transmissibility and making the current COVID-19 vaccines ineffective. In a survey by People's Vaccine Alliance, two-thirds of 77 epidemiologists, virologists and infectious disease specialists from 28 countries stated that the emerging SARS-CoV2 mutations could render current Covid-19 vaccines ineffective in a year or less. About 88 per cent of those surveyed pointed out that the persistent low vaccine coverage in many countries could lead to the emergence of vaccine resistant mutations, underscoring the urgency to vaccinate globally.

Nearly three-quarters of the experts surveyed by the People’s Vaccine Alliance suggested that open sharing of technology and intellectual property could increase global vaccine coverage. “Unless we vaccinate the world, we leave the playing field open to more and more mutations, which could churn out variants that could evade our current vaccines and require booster shots to deal with them,” Gregg Gonsalves, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Yale University, said in a statement, as reported by IANS.

The People’s Vaccine Alliance is a coalition of over 50 organisations including African Alliance, Oxfam and UNAIDS. If the current vaccination rate continues, only 10 per cent of people in most poor countries will be vaccinated by next year, the alliance said. It has appealed to all pharmaceutical corporations working on Covid-19 vaccines to openly share their technology and intellectual property to speed up the production and rollout of vaccines to all countries.

