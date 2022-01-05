More Indian Companies Roll Out Generic Versions Of Anti-COVID-19 Pill 'Molnupiravir' At Affordable Cost

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is ready to launch Molnupiravir in India with the brand name Molflu, and has set the price at Rs. 35 per capsule (200mg).

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) last week approved antiviral drug molnupiravir for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19, with SpO2 less than 93 per cent and who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death. The decision was taken based on the review of clinical data of the drug. Developed by Merck in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, Molnupiravir is the world's first and only oral antiviral to be approved by the US FDA, UK MHRA and Indian CDSCO for treatment of COVID-19.

The drug is already in the market, and more Indian companies have started launching their generic versions of Molnupiravir at affordable cost under different brand names in the country.

Cipla Ltd has launched the drug in the market under the brand name `Cipmolnu 200 . A bottle pack of 40 capsules of 200 mg each is priced at Rs 2000. The recommended dose of the drug is four capsules (800 mg) twice a day for five days, i.e. 40 capsules in the total course. Hetero's product under the brand name 'Movfor' is available at Rs 2,450 for 40 capsules. Hyderabad-based Optimus pharma is selling the drug under brand name Molcovir, priced at Rs 63 per capsule.

Dr. Reddy's Molflu will be priced at Rs. 35 per capsule

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is also producing this drug in India with the brand name Molflu. The company has set the price at Rs. 35 per capsule (200mg) with 10 capsules contained per strip. This means a patient needs to spend Rs 1,400 for the total course, which is an affordable treatment option available to patients, a company spokesperson said. Dr. Reddy's Molflu is expected to be available in pharmacies throughout the country from early next week.

ENTOD's MOLENTOD will cost Rs 649 per strip

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday announced that it is launching a generic version of Molnupiravir under the brand MOLENTOD in India. The first batch of MOLENTOD is already under production and it's expected to be available at retail chemists, pharmacy chains, hospitals and online stores across India soon. With an MRP of Rs 649 per strip of 10 capsules, the company said that MOLENTOD is very competitively priced against other similar products in the market.

Molnupiravir may help fight Omicron wave

"Emergency approval of Molnupiravir by DCGI is a very important decision taken by Indian Government and it will help to protect India from the Omicron wave," said Nikkhil K Masurkar, Executive Director, Entod Pharmaceuticals, in a press release.

Anjula Masurkar, Clinical Director, Entod Pharmaceuticals, added, "In the backdrop of steadily rising omicron cases now also in India, the launch of this oral anti-viral drug is another potent addition to India's arsenal in its fight against the ongoing pandemic. That top global regulatory bodies including our own DGCI have given a go-ahead to this molecule demonstrates the potential efficacy rate of this drug. Also, the short duration nature of this treatment would ensure enhanced compliance helping the country avoid unnecessary hospitalizations or even deaths in the coming months."

Further, Entod Pharmaceuticals noted that the duration of treatment of molnupiravir is much shorter compared to other therapies, which is a significant advantage as it reduces the pill burden and enhances compliance. Molnupiravir improves patient compliance for non-hospitalized patients and reduces the chance of hospitalization or death for high-risk populations, it added.

Strides Pharma, Sun Pharma, Natco, Mylan, and Torrent are other companies that will manufacture the oral pill.