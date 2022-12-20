Indian Academy Of Paediatrics Releases Updated Guidelines On Child Immunization

However, despite MR's supplemental immunization catch-up campaign, pockets of low immunity at sub-national levels and dropouts after the first dose of vaccine remained a significant issue.

Regular vaccination drives suffered a jolt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a surge in other vaccine-preventable diseases like measles.

Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) has released an updated guidelines on child immunization and urged paediatricians to be proactive while dealing with vaccine preventable diseases. Additionally, IAP also launched a book on standardized treatment guidelines for 150 common conditions affecting child health, the first-of its-kind.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the regular vaccination drives, which resulted in a surge in other vaccine-preventable diseases like measles. "Ignorance and negligence regarding any standard vaccination will cause a backlash," the Academy noted as it launches the new set of rules on child immunization.

Dr YK Amdekar, a veteran in the field of Paediatrics, who released the book said that immunization is a proven tool for controlling and even eradicating disease.

He noted that a significant number of deaths in India are attributable to vaccine preventable diseases, and hence the need for a successful immunization program in the country.

Stating that India has achieved substantial progress in prevention of several diseases with wider use of vaccines, he urged paediatricians to stay committed towards improving children's health in India.

Measles outbreaks in Mumbai and Kerala

India became polio-free in 2014, and it was able to manage measles and rubella before the COVID-19 pandemic. Regular immunization drives suffered a jolt during the pandemic as parents were reluctant to take their children for vaccination fearing they would get infected with the novel coronavirus. Moreover, there were a lot of misinformation on social media that dissuaded parents from getting their children vaccinated. This led to a significant fall in the vaccination drives against common childhood diseases, especially rubella and measles which commonly affect children between 9-15 months of age. Because of disruption in regular immunization, Mumbai and Kerala saw unexpected spike in measles cases.

Considering the dramatic drop in regular immunization drives and the unpredictable outbreak of measles and rubella cases in the country, IAP updated its guidelines for regular vaccination drives.

Elaborating on the purpose of updating the guidelines on child immunization, Dr Remesh Kumar R, President of the Indian Academy Of Paediatrics (IAP) said that it aims to boost the vaccination drive and update the IAP members (who are Child health specialists) regarding strengthening the vaccination and immunization system after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines also aim to rationalize the prescription practice of pediatricians on a common front and Dr Kumar said, "the treatment should stand on one platform and not vary from one doctor to another."

Talking about the book on standardized treatment protocols for 150 conditions, he said it will improve quality of treatment and outcomes.