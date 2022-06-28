India Witnesses A New High In COVID Cases: Pain In These Areas Is A Sign To Look Out For

Parts of India have been recording a surge in everyday COVID cases, which is why people should not let their guard down and look out for these symptoms.

Many states in India have been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. In the past 24 hours, India has reported 11,793 COVID cases against the previous day's count of 17,073. The death toll of the country has increased to 5,25,047 with 27 new deaths recorded in a day. On Monday, Delhi added 628 fresh coronavirus cases and three deaths. Amid the rise in COVID cases, many states have been forced to reinforce COVID curbs. After reporting 27,218 positive cases and 229 COVID deaths so far, the Kerala government has decided to reinforce all social distancing curbs.

With so many states reporting fresh cases of coronavirus, the best you can do is practice precautions to mitigate the risk of getting infected with the virus. While cough, cold and loss of smell and taste are the well-known symptoms of COVID, there are other symptoms affecting people.

LOOK OUT For THESE INITIAL SIGNS OF COVID-19

One of the earliest signs of COVID-19 that people usually ignore or confuse with a symptom of another disease is pain. Pain in your head and muscles are symptoms of COVID-19 and it is crucial to identify them. With that said, you should look out for these symptoms of coronavirus that cause pain:

Headaches

Studies so far have shown that headaches occur both early and late in the COVID infection phase. A headache during the later phase of the infection has been linked to deteriorating health. Headaches caused by the virus can range from mild to extreme, depending on your condition. Infected people might feel a stabbing pain in the head. Additionally, headaches that linger longer than usual can be a sign of long-term COVID, which continues even after the initial infection has subsided. Even while coronavirus can induce headaches, there are other illnesses that can also be to blame. Do not ignore these headaches and talk to your doctor immediately to know for sure.

Muscle pain

Myalgia or muscle pain is a common symptom of coronavirus, as added to the list of COVID symptoms by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Studies have shown that coronavirus like other viruses can cause inflammation in the muscles, which is a common sign of viral infections. It is considered an early sign of COVID. Muscle pains brought on by COVID can be minor or perhaps highly incapacitating, particularly if they coincide with periods of great exhaustion or fatigue. This symptom may last two to three days, however, it can last longer in elderly people. This symptom can also indicate Long COVID, much like headaches do. Muscle pains are not always an indication of COVID-19 and might be brought on by other circumstances.

While these are two of the most common signs of COVID that you may experience during the initial phase of the infection, there are other symptoms of the infection you should be aware of. The most common signs include fever, cough, fatigue, and loss of taste or smell. Less common symptoms of the disease include a sore throat, aches and pain, diarrhoea, skin rash and red, irritated eyes. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), serious symptoms of the disease include shortness of breath, loss of speech and chest pain. In case you notice any of these symptoms, consult a doctor immediately to avoid complications.

