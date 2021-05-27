Many states are facing a severe vaccine shortage amid the deadly second wave of Covid-19 leading to suspension of vaccination drive 18-44 age group. India began vaccinating people above 18 years of age from May 1 with the launch of the third phase of the national vaccination drive. But several states including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi had to suspend Covid-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group due to the acute shortage of the vaccines. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy assured that the country will have 259 crore doses of various Covid-19 vaccines by December and that the Centre is making all efforts to ramp up vaccine production. Also Read - People With Mild Covid-19 Develop Antibodies That May Last A Lifetime

Speaking to media persons on Thursday in Hyderabad, the minter said that the Centre has made arrangements for production of 8.80 crore vaccines in May, and the production will be ramped up further. He estimated that the number will go up to 10 crore in June, 17 crore in July, 19 crore in August, 42 crore in September, 46 crore in October and 56 crore in November. By December the monthly production of vaccines will reach 59 crore, he said. Also Read - Recognising These Two Signs Can Cut The Risk Of Death Due To Covid-19

The government would ensure vaccination of as many people as possible by the end of this year, he added. Also Read - Covid-19 and pregnancy: FAQs answered

Which company is making which vaccine?

According to Kishan Reddy, total 16 companies will be involved in producing the Covid-19 vaccines in the country. Three have already started production and more will join by August-September. Further, he said that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin formula has been shared with five companies which will soon begin manufacturing the vaccine.

A total of seven companies in India will be manufacturing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine including Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Biological E will also soon start production of Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine in the country, said the minister informed reporters.

Kishan Reddy also said the government is working on the problem of shortage of Liposomal Amphotericin B injection for treatment of black fungus. He said that efforts are being made on war footing by both the central and state governments to increase the production of the drug, which is currently being produced by 11 pharma companies in India. Reddy said the government would also import the drug from various countries to overcome the shortage.

With inputs from agencies