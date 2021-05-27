Many states are facing a severe vaccine shortage amid the deadly second wave of Covid-19 leading to suspension of vaccination drive 18-44 age group. India began vaccinating people above 18 years of age from May 1 with the launch of the third phase of the national vaccination drive. But several states including Maharashtra Karnataka and Delhi had to suspend Covid-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group due to the acute shortage of the vaccines. Meanwhile Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy assured that the country will have 259 crore doses of various Covid-19 vaccines by December and that