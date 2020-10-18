A few Covid-19 vaccine candidates including the one by developed by Oxford University are expected to be ready by the end of this year but mass vaccination is unlikely to happen this year. Serum Institute of India (SII) has also revealed its latest updates on the ongoing trial of the Astrazeneca-Oxford vaccine ‘Covishield’. According to the institute India will get 60-70 million doses of the vaccine by December but it will not come to the market until March 2021. This is because it will take about three months to get the required licensing said Dr Suresh Jadav executive director of