India Vs West Indies: Mayank Agarwal Added To ODI Squad After Shikhar Dhawan and 7 Other Tested COVID Positive

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has added Mayank Agarwal to India's ODI squad after a sudden COVID-19 outbreak hit the Indian cricket team on Wednesday. According to the reports, three main players -- senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer -- tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of the West Indies series.

Four other persons, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, have also tested positive for COVID-19. Saini is also on the standby list. The remaining three who tested positive for the virus are non-playing members -- fielding coach T Dilip, security liaison officer B Lokesh, and masseur Rajeev Kumar.

Consistency and faith in the process pic.twitter.com/MMmmEXIsHw Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 28, 2022

Mayank Agarwal Added To India's ODI Squad

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The members were asked to report in Ahmedabad on 31st January 2022 for the upcoming Paytm three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Every member was also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before embarking on their journey to Ahmedabad and the travel was undertaken only after testing negative," it added.

The statement further said that the opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Navdeep Saini's (standby player) RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday have returned positive results. On the other hand, fielding Coach T Dilip and Security Liaison Officer B Lokesh's RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday have returned positive results.

Details of Indian Cricket Players Who Tested COVID Positive

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Navdeep Saini's (standby player) RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday (January 31) have returned positive results.

Fielding Coach T. Dilip and Security Liaison Officer B. Lokesh's RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday have also returned positive results.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday (February 1st) has returned a positive result.

Batsman Shreyas Iyer and Sports Massage Therapist Rajeev Kumar's RT-PCR tests conducted on Wednesday (February 2) have returned positive results.

(With inputs from Agencies)

