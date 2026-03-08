India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final live: Abhishek Sharma scores big for India after losing 2kgs due to severe stomach illness

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final LIVE: With Abhishek Sharma's first six of the match, India have become the highest six-hitting team in T20 World Cup history, surpassing West Indies (357).
The Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has recently recovered from a severe stomach illness and significant weight loss that occured in February 6, 2026. The infection was so severe that he was even admitted to the hospital with unmanageable pain and discomfort.
Here is a stipet from the video where the young batsman revealed that he lost 2kgs after suffering from severe stomach illness.
According to the reports, Sharma revealed that he had lost about 2 kg due to the illness that even left him in the hospital. However, despite the setback, the explosive left-hander made a strong comeback, scoring key runs at the top of the order and helping India set a competitive platform early in the innings.
India vs New Zealand Final LIVE Score Updates: India's total of 92 for 0 is now the highest total by a team in the power play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in this T20 World Cup and the highest total in power play in this T20 World Cup. India surpassed the total of 86 for 1 scored by them only against Namibia in the group stage to surpass the record.
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information