India is the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, stated on Monday. Only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India, it added. Also Read - Protein deficiency linked with slower spread of COVID-19 in India: Study

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has been increasing. More than 2 lakh beneficiaries, including healthcare and frontline workers, were vaccinated on Monday, taking the tally of vaccinated population above the 6 million-mark, the Union Health Ministry said. Also Read - This anti-cancer drug may save you from severe complications of COVID-19

According to the data shared by the ministry, 2,23,298 people received Covid-19 vaccine shots till 6 pm on Monday through 8,257 sessions held across the country.

As of Tuesday, the total number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has reached 62,59,008.

The country will start distributing second dose of coronavirus vaccine to beneficiaries from 13 February, the health ministry said.

All states/ UTs were advised to schedule all identified healthcare workers for vaccination at least once before 20th Feb 2021 and all frontline workers to be vaccinated at least once before 6th March 2021, and immediately thereafter organize mop-up rounds for them.

World’s biggest Covid vaccination drive

Notably, India started the world’s biggest Covid vaccination drive from 16 January and it is targeting to vaccinate 30 crore people in the next few months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be free for the first 3 crore priority recipients – healthcare and frontline workers.

The government has identified four priority groups for Covid vaccination – healthcare providers and workers (1 crore); frontline workers including personnel from state and central police departments, armed forces, home guard and civil defence organisation, and municipal workers (2 crore); people aged over 50 years, and those with comorbidities.

The two vaccines that are approved for use in the country — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield — are both Made in India.

Current Covid-19 cases in India

As on February 9, 2021, till 12 pm, India’s active caseload stands at 1,43,625 and cumulative recoveries is 1.05cr (1,05,48,521). So, far 1.5 lakh people have succumbed to the disease. However, there has been a significant drop in the number of daily deaths related to Covid-19. The country reported less than 80 daily deaths on Monday, lowest in nine months.