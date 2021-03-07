India completed the 50th day of its nationwide anti-COVID immunization on Saturday achieving a total of 1164422 vaccine doses in a day – the highest single-day vaccination so far. While 944919 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose 219503 healthcare workers and frontline workers received the second vaccine shot till 7 p.m according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. About 53.8 per cent of beneficiaries were people above 60 years of age which indicates a higher turnout among senior citizens for the inoculation. On Friday 48 per cent of the total vaccination was contributed by senior citizens