India Tops Global List for New Stroke Cases, Lancet Study Reveals

India recorded the highest number of new stroke cases globally in 2019, according to a recent study published in The Lancet. The study, conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with medical institutions in India, Sri Lanka, and Singapore, underscores the magnitude of the stroke epidemic in the country. The research indicates that stroke is the most substantial contributor to neurological disorder DALYs (disability-adjusted life-years) in India, accounting for a staggering 37.9% of the burden. Furthermore, the study predicts a significant global increase in stroke-related deaths, projecting that by 2050, the worldwide toll could rise to 9.7 million, primarily affecting low-middle-income countries.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines stroke as a condition where the blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or a blood vessel in the brain bursts, leading to brain damage, disability, or death. Oxygen supply to the brain is crucial, and a blocked blood flow can result in brain cell damage or death, causing a stroke.
These are some common stroke symptoms that insinuate deteriorating heart conditions. It includes face drooping, numbness, paralysis or numbness in one side of the body, slurred speech, severe headaches, vision problems, trouble walking, and loss of balance or coordination.
Some lifestyle changes can help you prevent strokes. Adopting a healthy lifestyle can significantly lower the risk of stroke, including a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting saturated fats and salt.
As identified by the study there are many key risk factors including high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, high cholesterol, obesity, unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle, and smoking. These findings underscore the urgent need for public health initiatives to address these risk factors and curb the rising trend of stroke cases.
