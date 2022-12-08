live

India To Witness Extreme Heat Waves That May Break Human Survivability Limit: Report

In 2022, India suffered a high-temperature spring with an extreme heatwave for the forts time in history. The highest temperature in the country was noted a 46 degrees Celsius.

At a time when measles cases are on the rise in India's financial capital Mumbai, a recent report by the World Bank has warned that the country is set to be one of the first countries that will experience extreme heatwaves that will break the human survivability limit. The scary report, titled "Climate Investment Opportunities in India's Cooling Sector revealed that India is experiencing a higher-than-usual temperature for a few years now.

What is breaking human survivability means? The term refers to the rule of thumb. The rule of thumb states that humans can survive 3 minutes without air, 3 days without water, and 3 weeks without food, but there are always extraordinary cases some have gone up to nine days without water. According to the latest data, in 2022, India suffered a high-temperature spring with extreme heatwave for the forts time in history. The highest temperature in the country was noted a 46 degrees Celsius. Stay tuned with us for more such news from the world.

