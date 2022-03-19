India To Produce Generic Version Of Pfizer's Oral Covid-19 Pill

The generic version of Pfizer's Covid-19 pill will be supplied to 95 low- and middle-income countries, including India.

Hyderabad-based pharma major Aurobindo Pharma would be producing the generic version of Pfizer's oral Covid-19 pill, Paxlovid, which is recommended for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Aurobindo Pharma is one of the 35 companies from 12 countries that have signed an agreement to manufacture the generic version of Paxlovid, the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, these companies will produce the raw ingredients for nirmatrelvir and/or the finished drug itself co-packaged with ritonavir. While six companies will focus on producing the drug substance, nine companies will produce the drug product and the remainder will do both, the MPP said.

The other companies are from Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Dominican Republic, Jordan, Israel, Mexico, Pakistan, Serbia, South Korea, and Vietnam. The generic version of Pfizer's Covid-19 pill will be supplied to 95 low- and middle-income countries, including India.

"Nirmatrelvir is a new product and requires substantial manufacturing capabilities to produce, and we have been very impressed with the quality of manufacturing demonstrated by these companies," said Charles Gore, MPP Executive Director, as quoted by news agencies.

In addition, 15 more companies are signing their first licence with MPP. A company in Ukraine has also been offered the licence, but it's not able to sign due to the current conflict, he stated.

Know more about Pfizer's Paxlovid

Pfizer's Paxlovid consists of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use. While Nirmatrelvir inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus from replicating, ritonavir slows down nirmatrelvir's breakdown to help it remain in the body for a longer period at higher concentrations.

Paxlovid is administered as three tablets (two tablets of nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir taken together orally) twice a day for five days, which means a total of 30 tablets. It is not recommended for use for longer than five consecutive days.

In December 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the pill for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older). The oral pill has been approved in Britain, Japan and China as well.