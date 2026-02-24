India To Launch Nationwide Free HPV Vaccination Drive In War Against Cervical Cancer - Who Is Eligible For The Jab?

Free HPV Vaccination Drive In India: The Centre is set to roll out a nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) free vaccination programme for adolescent girls in a push to prevent cervical cancer, Health Ministry sources said.

India To Launch Nationwide Free HPV Vaccination Drive In War Against Cervical Cancer - Who Is Eligible For The Jab

Swastha Nari Mission India: In a major boost to upgrade India's battle against the deadly cervical cancer, the Centre on Tuesday announced that the country will soon begin a free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive across the states - one of the most common yet preventable cancers affecting women in India. Health Ministry sources said all vaccination sessions will be conducted under the supervision of trained medical officers, with systems in place for post-vaccination observation and management of rare adverse events.

According to the reports, the programme will offer free vaccination through government health facilities and is expected to target girls aged 14 years across the country.

Free HPV Vaccination Drive In India: What We Know So Far?

The vaccination drive will boost India's fight against the most common, yet preventable, type of cancer in women - Cervical cancer. Here are some key highlights from the announcement and detailed information on who is eligible for the jab and where one will get the vaccine:

India is set to launch a nationwide Human Papillomavirus vaccination programme offering free immunisation to girls aged 14 years. This step marks a significant milestone in the country's fight against cervical cancer that accounts for the maximum number of cancer cases among women. The initiative, part of the government's 'Swastha Nari' mission, aims to protect adolescent girls against one of the most common yet preventable cancers affecting women in India.

All About The Vaccine: Who Is Eligible And Where To Get It?

The vaccination programme will use a single-dose Gardasil vaccine, a quadrivalent formulation that protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11. Vaccinations will be conducted exclusively at designated government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community health centres, district hospitals and government medical colleges. All vaccination sites will be linked to 24 7 government health facilities to ensure immediate medical support.

As per the government sources, each vaccination session will be overseen by trained medical officers, with systems in place for post-vaccination observation and management of rare adverse events.

Are HPV Vaccines Safe For Kids?

As the vaccine drive mainly targets the kids aged 14 years, many will have question regarding its efficacy and safety levels. Sources have informed that the vaccine has an excellent safety record, supported by more than 500 million doses administered globally since 2006. HPV vaccines demonstrate 93 to 100 per cent effectiveness in preventing cervical cancer caused by vaccine-covered HPV types. The government secured vaccine supplies through India's partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, ensuring quality-assured doses meeting regulatory and cold-chain standards.

What Is Cervical Cancer?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer is a disease that develops in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus (womb), and is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV). It is the fourth most common cancer in women globally, characterised by the malignant growth of abnormal cells that can invade or spread to other parts of the body.

You may like to read

Cervical cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in India, with nearly 80,000 new cases and over 42,000 deaths reported annually. HPV types 16 and 18 account for more than 80 per cent of cervical cancer cases in the country.

With this initiative, India joins 160 countries worldwide that have introduced HPV vaccination into their national immunisation schedules, with over 90 countries implementing single-dose schedules.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.