India Still Facing Crippling Shortage Of Ventilators, Says Max Ventilators CEO Ashok Patel

Severe COVID-19 infection can cause hypoxemia ((low oxygen in the blood).

The Health Ministry has procured a large number of ventilators from various manufacturers, but these ventilators are of primitive technology or of substandard quality.

India's healthcare system is still facing crippling shortage of ventilators even after the deadly second wave of Covid-19. The record surge in Covid cases threatened the medical infrastructure and exposed the shortages of ventilators in multiple Covid-19 hotspots earlier this year. Unfortunately, the situation is the same today in terms of availability of ventilators in the country.

As per the population of our country, we need more than 4 lakh ventilators, but we don't have even 1 lakh ventilators, according to Ashok Patel, Founder & CEO, Max Ventilators, India's leading manufacturer of ventilators.

"Before Covid-19 pandemic, we had 20,000 ventilators, during Covid the government bought around 35000, and another 10,000 more ventilators, we now have more than 70,000 ventilators only," he said.

He added, "There is still a huge gap between the demand and supply of the ventilators in the market that we need to fill. Several ventilators are lying idle at certain hospitals due to lack of technical knowledge and skills while other hospitals with critical cases lack such equipment. Also, Indian hospitals are not welcoming the usage of ventilators donated by other countries. In addition, there are quality issues as well with the donated ventilators."

In an exclusive interaction with the HealthSite, Patel shared more insights on the same. Excerpts:

Q. What would you suggest for solving the problem of shortage of ventilators in the country?

The Ministry of Health has procured a large number of ventilators from various manufacturers, but these ventilators are of primitive technology or of substandard quality. Most of these ventilators require proprietary consumables and patient circuits to keep the ventilator functional. Failure to supply and maintain inventory of such consumables and accessories leads to virtual breakdown and shortage of ventilators. Covid patients need to be treated with specific functionality or features which ventilators should possess/offer. Lack of such functionality or features leads to prolonged recovery time. Now a patient who needs ventilator support cannot recover/tolerate the ventilator which fails to maintain set parameters and functionalities. In short, we have enough ventilators, but they are poor in quality and non-functional and inappropriate to do the job.

Q. Some experts say the third wave of Covid-19 is lurking. What could be the biggest challenge for India in the next wave, in terms of medical infrastructure?

Yes, looking at the world-wide pattern of Covid waves it cannot be denied. Larger populations of India are yet to be fully vaccinated. These two reasons lead to a strong prediction of the 3rd wave.

Talking about challenges to medical infrastructure at the moment, first of all giving vaccination to 100% population is a big task. Second, oxygen availability is a hidden bottleneck. We should have more oxygen producing plants at the hospital site. Our hospitals do not have permanent infrastructure, ward, equipment to handle large number of patients. Covid-19 pandemic can reoccur several times before we invent medicine for its cure.

Q. You mentioned that several ventilators are lying unused due to lack of technical knowledge and skills. What is the main reason behind the lack of trained manpower in the country? What is the solution?

Treatment of highly infected lungs during Covid infection require medication and

Oxygen therapy in early stage Non-Invasive Mask Ventilation during 2nd stage Invasive Ventilation during 3rd stage No Invasive Mask Ventilation during recovery phase Oxygen support for several years

Stage A, B, D require skilled nursing staff and knowledge of operating/setting the particular ventilator. Stage D requires Anaesthesiology/critical expert doctor only. Stage E requires a home care phase & does not require hospital staff.

Shortage of doctors for critical care will always be there and this is a big challenge. This cannot be cured overnight. There is a good number of anaesthesiologists in our country, perhaps they can be trained to have skills to apply/connect/use ventilators. This can be done in less time. For using mask ventilation, experts/doctors can lay down guidelines for setting the Non-Invasive ventilators and this can be done with training video/test documentation. Using and setting non-invasive ventilators is easy, connecting it to patients is also easy and so video tutorials and training sessions on media can be designed to get trained people. Combination of engineers plus nursing staff can be utilised to fill up the gap.

Doctor/Expert can fix the setting guideline for treating patient with non-invasive ventilator. Engineers can set the ventilator to required setting. Nursing staff can monitor patient condition and interpret ventilator display/monitored parameters.

Q. Some reports suggested misuse and overuse of mechanical ventilators during the pandemic, leading to death of many coronavirus patients. Share your view on this.

This is true to some extent as we do not have right type ventilators. So many hospitals had to use whatever was made available/given to them. Root cause is lack of proper ventilators and staff to make correct use of the ventilator. But we cannot say this has been practiced on a mass scale. Death ratio in India is not very high as compared to Europe/Use and other resourceful countries.

Max Ventilators has made an outstanding contribution in India's fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The company worked aggressively to ramp up its production to meet the increased demand for ventilators and serve as many patients as possible. At the same time, Max Ventilator's in-house R&D centre is occupied painstakingly researching and developing new-age technology solutions for the new-age disorders and health challenges.

