Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday India is on the threshold of starting the largest vaccination programme in the world a day after the country formally approved the emergency use of two vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “India is soon going to start the largest Covid-19 vaccination programme in the world” PM Modi said while addressing the National Metrology Conclave via video conferencing. PM Modi also dedicated the National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya to the nation and laid the foundation stone of the National Environmental Standards Laboratory. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present on