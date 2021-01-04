Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday India is on the threshold of starting the largest vaccination programme in the world, a day after the country formally approved the emergency use of two vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Also Read - Covid-19 can wreck your heart: Cardiac issues, including heart attack, rise by 50% during pandemic

“India is soon going to start the largest Covid-19 vaccination programme in the world,” PM Modi said while addressing the National Metrology Conclave via video conferencing. Also Read - Vaccine usage alert for Covid-19: A guide to safely get the coronavirus vaccine shot

PM Modi also dedicated the National Atomic Timescale, and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of the National Environmental Standards Laboratory. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present on the occasion. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield gets final approval, ready for rollout in coming weeks

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, “The new year has brought with it a new achievement. Indian scientists have not developed just one, but two Covid-19 vaccines.”

Pitching the Make In India programme, he said, “We are on the threshold of starting the ‘largest vaccination programme in the world’. The entire country is indebted to all scientists and technicians,” he said.

The Prime Minister also urged the scientists of CSIR to discuss and converse with the students of the educational institutions in the entire country and share their experiences with the next generation.

“This would help in developing the next generation of young scientists,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said the quality of services and products in our country, both in the public or private sector, will determine India’s strength in the world.

“No research is complete with comparing and calculating. We also need to calculate our achievements as well,” he said.

He said, “We have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of ‘Make in India’ products. We have to strengthen brand India on the basis of quality and credibility.”

India added 16,504 coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in the past 24 hours, placing its overall number at 1.03 crore cases, the Health Ministry’s data showed. The number of fresh infections is 9 per cent lower than on Sunday. In this period, India reported 214 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,49,649.

Meanwhile, India’s drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) was given on the basis of recommendations submitted by a COVID-19 subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

(With inputs from IANS)