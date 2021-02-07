The COVID-19 pandemic took the world by a storm in December 2019 affecting millions of lives across the globe. Despite fewer numbers of cases we are still facing a lot of cases in the country. Ever since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic scientists have been working endlessly to invent the right vaccine to combat the disease. So far India has approved two COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use – Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. But the health ministry is all set to roll out seven more COVID-19 vaccines soon in India. 7